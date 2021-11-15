Innovation Corps (I-Corps) at NIH Program for NIH and CDC Translational Research (Admin Supp Clinical Trial NOT Allowed)

Through this I-Corps at NIH program Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), NIH and CDC provide administrative supplement awards to active SBIR (NIH and CDC) and STTR Phase I (NIH only) grantees/awardees. The I-Corps at NIH mission is to empower entrepreneurs in developing and validating a strategic business model through diverse customer discovery in order to meet unmet clinical needs. I-Corps enables and accelerates the transformation of invention to impact

SBIR and STTR Phase I awardees in a no-cost extension are eligible as long as, if selected, their no cost extension covers the entire duration of I-Corps at NIH cohort. The program provides three-member project teams with access to instruction and mentoring to accelerate the translation of technologies currently being developed with NIH and CDC SBIR and STTR funding. It is anticipated that outcomes for the I-Corps teams participating in this program will include significantly refined commercialization plans and well-informed pivots in their overall commercialization strategies. Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Scientific/Research staff for more information about the program before applying.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/15/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: December 15, 2021; February 2, 2022; November 15, 2022; February 2, 2023; November 15, 2023; February 2, 2024 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.