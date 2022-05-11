Dissemination and Implementation Research in Health (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support studies that will identify, develop, and/or test strategies for overcoming barriers to the adoption, adaptation, integration, scale-up, and sustainability of evidence-based interventions, practices, programs, tools, treatments, guidelines, and policies. Studies that promote equitable dissemination and implementation of evidence-based interventions among underrepresented communities are encouraged. Conversely, there is a benefit in understanding circumstances that create a need to stop or reduce (de-implement) the use of practices that are ineffective, unproven, low-value, or harmful. In addition, studies to advance dissemination and implementation research methods and measures are encouraged.

All applications must be within the scope of the mission of one of the Institutes/Centers listed above.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/15/2022