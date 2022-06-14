Early-Stage Preclinical Validation of Therapeutic Leads for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The goal of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support translational research that provides strong justification for later-phase therapeutics discovery and development efforts in health-related outcomes relevant to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. This includes outcomes relevant to obesity, diabetes and related aspects of endocrinology and metabolism, digestive diseases, liver diseases, nutrition, kidney and urological diseases, and hematology. Additional information concerning programmatic areas at NIDDK is available a www.niddk.nih.gov/research-funding/research-programs/Pages/default.aspx and applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss research priorities with the Scientific Contact.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-22-111

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Yan Li, Ph.D. ; Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D. ; Anna Sadusky, Ph.D. ; Christina Coriz Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/14/2022