U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Education Program on Translational Devices (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA solicits Research Education Grant (R25) applications to develop and implement a short course focused on (1) steps required for successful medical device development, translation, and commercialization (2) common technical and strategic challenges, and (3) best-practices and resources for each stage in the process. Applicants may choose to include an extended mentorship plan if they see fit. The short course should address a broad audience, including senior post-doctoral fellows, independent academic researchers, clinician scientists, and small business entrepreneurs interested in developing, translating, and/or commercializing medical devices to diagnose or treat a nervous system disorder.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAR-22-146
NOT-OD-19-109

Key Dates

6/29/2022

June 29, 2022