Lasker Clinical Research Scholars Program (Si2/R00 Clinical Trial Optional)

This NOFO encourages applications for the Lasker Clinical Research Scholars Program for the purpose of supporting the research activities during the early stage careers of independent clinical researchers.



The program offers the opportunity for a unique bridge between the NIH intramural and extramural research communities and contains two phases. In the first phase, Lasker Scholars will receive appointments for up to 5-7 years as tenure-track investigators within the NIH Intramural Research Program with independent research budgets. In the second phase, successful scholars will receive up to 3 years of NIH support for their research at an extramural research facility; or, the Scholar can be considered to remain as an investigator within the intramural program.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-23-156

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Michael Krause, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/25/2023