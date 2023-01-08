Limited Competition: Collaborative Partnership to Advance Global Health Research (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
The goal of this funding opportunity is to develop, establish, implement, and maintain a successful collaborative partnership to advance NIAID priorities, support NIH collaboration on global health, and advance biomedical research internationally. This program will support a partnership between the NIH and the recipient(s) with the commitment and capacity to help extend NIH research-related programs worldwide.

PAR-23-203
Key Dates

8/1/2023

30 days prior to the application due date