Limited Competition: Collaborative Partnership to Advance Global Health Research (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The goal of this funding opportunity is to develop, establish, implement, and maintain a successful collaborative partnership to advance NIAID priorities, support NIH collaboration on global health, and advance biomedical research internationally. This program will support a partnership between the NIH and the recipient(s) with the commitment and capacity to help extend NIH research-related programs worldwide.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-23-203

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/1/2023