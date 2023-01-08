Limited Competition: Collaborative Partnership to Advance Global Health Research (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The goal of this funding opportunity is to develop, establish, implement, and maintain a successful collaborative partnership to advance NIAID priorities, support NIH collaboration on global health, and advance biomedical research internationally. This program will support a partnership between the NIH and the recipient(s) with the commitment and capacity to help extend NIH research-related programs worldwide.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAR-23-203
None
Key Dates
8/1/2023
30 days prior to the application due date