Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) Postdoctoral Career Transition Award to Promote Diversity (K99/R00 - Independent Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of the Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers(MOSAIC) program is to support a cohort of early career, independent investigators from diverse backgrounds (for example, individuals from underrepresented groups) conducting research in NIH mission areas. The program has two components: an individual career transition award for postdoctoral scholars (K99/R00) and a research education cooperative agreement (UE5) awarded to organizations to provide these scholars with additional mentoring, networking and professional development activitiesto support their transition to and success in independent, tenure-track or equivalent research-intensive faculty careers.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-226

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: K99/R00 - Pathway to Independence Award

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/7/2024