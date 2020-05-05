Small R01s for Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement encourages the submission of pilot and feasibility clinical trials conducted in humans that will lay the foundation for larger clinical trials related to the prevention and/or treatment of diseases and conditions within the mission of NIDDK. The program will support small, short-term clinical trials in humans to acquire preliminary data regarding the effects of the intervention, as well as feasibility data related to recruitment and retention, and study conduct. Applications for clinical trials submitted under this FOA should have clearly described aims and objectives, and have a high likelihood that the trial findings will lead to more definitive, hypothesis-driven trialsto improve understanding, diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the diseases studied and have the potential to impact clinical practice and/or public health. Preliminary data regarding intervention efficacy are not required.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/5/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.