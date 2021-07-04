  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks to stimulate HIV/AIDS research within the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) that align with the HIV/AIDS research priorities outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR). These priorities were most recently described in NOT-OD-20-018 UPDATE: NIH HIV/AIDS Research Priorities and Guidelines for Determining HIV/AIDS Funding.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAS-21-031
None

Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.; ; Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A.; Jeni Smits; Charlette Kenley; Todd Le

Key Dates

4/7/2021

Not Applicable

Only accepting applications for the AIDS Application Due Date(s) listed below.