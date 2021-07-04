Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks to stimulate HIV/AIDS research within the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) that align with the HIV/AIDS research priorities outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR). These priorities were most recently described in NOT-OD-20-018 UPDATE: NIH HIV/AIDS Research Priorities and Guidelines for Determining HIV/AIDS Funding.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAS-21-031

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.; ; Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A.; Jeni Smits; Charlette Kenley; Todd Le Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/7/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable