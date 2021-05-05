New Directions in Hematology Research (SHINE-II) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks innovative grant applications in nonmalignant hematology research that will steer the field in new directions. Applications to this FOA should propose proof of principle research that is tightly focused into one specific aim, which can be accomplished within a 1-3 year project period, and is directed at validating novel concepts and approaches that promise to open new pathways for discovery.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/5/2021