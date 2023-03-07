Small R01s for Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement encourages the submission of pilot and feasibility clinical trials conducted in humans that will lay the foundation for larger clinical trials related to the prevention and/or treatment of diseases and conditions within the mission of NIDDK. The program will support small, short-term proof-of-concept clinical trials in humans to acquire preliminary data regarding the effects of the intervention, as well as feasibility data related to recruitment and retention, and study conduct. Applications for clinical trials submitted under this FOA should have clearly described aims and objectives, and have a high likelihood that the trial findings will lead to more definitive, hypothesis-driven trials to improve understanding, diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the diseases studied and have the potential to impact clinical practice and/or public health. Preliminary data regarding intervention efficacy are not required.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/15/2023