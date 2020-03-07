Limited Competition: International Epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS (IeDEA) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) solicits applications to continue the International epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS (IeDEA) Program. The IeDEA program is comprised of 7 regional data center awards, which bring together clinical and research data within regions, and in collaboration monitor and guide the response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. This research includes work on the long-term impact of HIV and its treatment, the epidemiology of common co-infections (e.g., hepatitis and tuberculosis). Research also evaluates health care utilization including medications, procedures, and vaccines, studies of co-morbidities such as cancer, disruption of physiological and metabolic processes leading to end organ impairment, mental health and alcohol and substance use. Data sources include clinical care, surveillance or research protocols as well as a Sentinel Research Network which collects data in a more intensive prospective cohort to understand the impact of non-communicable disease in HIV and allow for inferences across the network. This funding announcement also asks IeDEA to include a cohort of persons with tuberculosis (TB) to evaluate TB treatment outcomes. IeDEA facilitates access to data working with data consumers at the clinic, national, and global level and creating data tools.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/3/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date