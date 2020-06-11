Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Research (UM1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to address the problem of HIV persistence in people living with HIV treated with suppressive antiretroviral drug regimens. This FOA will support coordinated basic, clinical, and applied research focused on developing strategies to achieve an HIV cure, defined as either sustained viral remission or eradication of HIV infection. While some aspect of clinical research is required, unlike the previous iteration of this RFA, clinical trials will no longer be supported. The application must include at least one private sector entity to facilitate rapid translation of basic discovery research into therapeutic development and testing. Collaboratory research should be milestone-based and should be focused on specific innovative approaches to characterize and quantify persistent HIV-1 reservoirs and/or understand and predict post-treatment control of viral rebound, identify and test therapeutic strategies to control viral rebound after discontinuation of antiretroviral therapy, and identify and test strategies to eradicate or permanently inactivate rebound-competent HIV.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-AI-20-035

Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/6/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date