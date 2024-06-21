Whole Person Research and Coordination Center (Whole Person RCC) U24 (Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to solicit applications for the establishment of the Whole Person Research and Coordination Center (Whole Person RCC) under the NIH Whole Person Initiative. This center will be integral in coordinating the initial and future research programs and networks in whole person health research. Its creation is driven by the goal to seamlessly integrate current and emerging biomedical knowledge about human health, thereby forming a comprehensive, multi-scale human knowledge network. This initiative begins with the critical task of mapping the physiome layer which will commence by building a conceptual map based on standard knowledge of healthy human physiology. The Whole Person RCCs role will include fostering multidisciplinary collaboration and providing the logistical support infrastructure for the entire NIH Whole Person Initiative.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/1/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 1, 2024