The Physiology of the Weight Reduced State Data Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites U24 cooperative agreement applications for a Data Coordination Center to participate in a clinical trial focused on elucidation of the physiological mechanisms underlying individual variability in maintenance of reduced weight over time. A companion FOA (RFA DK-19-017, The Physiology of the Weight Reduced State Clinical Trial Consortium (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Required) invites Clinical Centers (CC) to recruit and study participants before and after a behavioral/lifestyle weight loss intervention to determine the extent, durability and mechanisms for physiologic adaptations to weight loss, including metabolic and biobehavioral mechanisms. It is expected that tissue biospecimens will be collected that can be used to identify potential metabolic pathways that are altered after weight loss and may render it more difficult to maintain the reduced weight.

An award made under the current FOA will support a planning/preparation phase for approximately one year, followed by a study phase of up to four additional years once planning milestones are met. Applications submitted in response to this FOA must propose activities for both phases and are expected to include plans for project management and performance milestones for each phase.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/11/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 11, 2020