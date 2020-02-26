Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Disease-associated Variants (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) encourages applications from integrative teams and individual investigators for large-scale complex multi-disciplinary Functional Genomics Projects (FGPs) to determine the contributions and mechanisms underlying the contribution of associated variants for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and other genomic studies of T1D have found many variants that are statistically associated with disease risk or disease protection, but they have not clearly shown which variants in genomic elements cause these effects or how they result in differences in function. Applications submitted to this RFA will systematically identify causal variants and effector transcripts associated with all known T1D risk variants, verify the role of downstream effector transcripts, build network models that explain their role(s) in T1D. These biological insights could lead to the development of reliable biomarkers and effective strategies for screening and disease prevention, rational drug design, and better tailored therapies.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/26/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2020

Application Due Date: March 26, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

