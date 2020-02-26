Treating Diabetes Distress to Improve Glycemic Outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)
This FOA seeks applications for clinical trials testing interventions targeting diabetes distress in individuals with type 1 diabetes and/or their caregivers, with the goal of understanding whether lowering diabetes distress will improve glycemic control and quality of life. Given the clinical care recommendation that screening for diabetes distress take place in the context of medical care, applications should reflect a practical team approach to screening and treatment that could realistically occur in a clinical setting.
2/26/2020
