New Investigator Gateway Awards for Collaborative T1D Research (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The New Investigator Gateway Award in T1D Research is designed to ensure that a robust pipeline of talented new investigators will continue to embark on successful careers in T1D research. In addition to providing support for preliminary research, the Gateway program provides an opportunity for new PIs to pursue their studies within the intellectual environment of a select number of large, ongoing collaborative research programs. Embedding awardees within an established scientific framework in each of these consortia will provide unique opportunities for New andEarly Stage Investigators to increase their understanding of key questions in the field, to network, and to establish unique and potentially long-lasting collaborations that will propel their careers forward.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/25/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 25, 2020 and October 3, 2020

Application Due Date: March 25, 2020 and November 3, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.