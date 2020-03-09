Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Technologies for Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications for funding to perform research leading to the development of new approaches to create devices/components with enhanced accuracy and less patient burden that will represent real advancements regarding safety and effectiveness of glucose control technologies and their integration into open and closed loop hormone replacement systems.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-19-027
NOT-OD-19-128NOT-OD-19-137
Key Dates
3/9/2020
March 9, 2020 and October 3, 2020
﻿April 9, 2020 and November 3, 2020 All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.