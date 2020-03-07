Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) encourages applications from institutions/organizations proposing original research addressing barriers that limit progress toward effective open- and closed-loop glucose control systems. Proposed research should tackle important obstacles at the level of sensing, hormone formulation and delivery, self-management decision support systems, and/or design of automated controllers/algorithms able to manage an integrated platform. This research may contribute to development of affordable and user friendly technologies to improve glucose control in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/7/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 7, 2020

Application Due Date: April 7, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.