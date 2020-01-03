Urology Centers Program Interactions Core (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The George M. O'Brien Urology Research Centers (U54) and Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology (P20) serve to advance the NIDDKs mission to support highly meritorious, innovative, interdisciplinary research in benign urologic diseases and disorders, and the training of the next generation of researchers. Critical to these broad goals is the ability to promote productive interactions between the U54 and P20 Centers, the institutional career development programs (K12), and the broader urology research and clinical communities. The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to solicit applications for a new Urology Centers Program Interactions Core (U24). The Interactions Core will serve as focal point for establishing productive collaborations within the Urology Centers Programs and between these Programs and other NIDDK urology training and scientific efforts and the broader research and clinical communities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/1/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 03/01/2020