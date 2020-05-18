Urological Epidemiology (UroEpi) Institutional Research Career Development Program (K12 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites institutional career development program (K12) applications in the area of epidemiology of benign urological conditions. This institutional program will provide scholars with research and/or clinical doctoral degrees (including MD, PhD, MD/PhD, DrPH) with the skills and resources necessary to initiate an independent research career in the epidemiology of benign urological conditions within the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) allows appointment of Scholars proposing to gain research experience in a clinical trial led by another investigator, as part of their research and career development.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/18/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 18, 2020

Application Due Date: June 18, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.