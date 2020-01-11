Liver Cirrhosis Network: Clinical Research Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
The NIDDK is proposing the establishment of the Liver Cirrhosis Network through this Funding Opportunity Announcement which is seeking Clinical Centers; and in conjunction with RFA-DK-20-004 seeking a single Scientific Data Coordination Center, in order to promote clinical and translational research on cirrhosis of the liver in adults.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-20-003
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Key Dates
11/1/2020
November 1, 2020
December 1, 2020. No late applications will be accepted for this Funding Opportunity Announcement
Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.