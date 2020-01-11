Liver Cirrhosis Network: Scientific and Data Coordination Center (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

The NIDDK is proposing the establishment of the Liver Cirrhosis Network through this Funding Opportunity Announcement which is seeking a single Scientific Data Coordination Center; and in conjunction with RFA-DK-20-003 seeking Clinical Research Centers, in order to promote clinical and translational research on cirrhosis of the liver in adults.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/1/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 1, 2020

Application Due Date: December 1, 2020. No late applications will be accepted for this Funding Opportunity Announcement

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.

