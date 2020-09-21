Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure (U2C Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to invite applications from multidisciplinary teams for the development of metabolomics-based dietary intake biomarkers and validate them against current benchmark dietary biomarkers and dietary assessment approaches.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-005

Related Notice for this Announcement: None Program Contact: Padma Maruvada, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/21/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 21, 2020

Application Due Date: October 21, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.