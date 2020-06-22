Kidney Technology Development Research Education Program (R25 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA encourages applications from institutions that propose to establish research experiences in kidney technology development. Successful programs should include a collaborative capstone research or design project(s), innovative and/or ground-breaking technology development, multidisciplinary/interdisciplinary teamwork, education in entrepreneurship, product development and navigating regulatory pathways, and clinical immersion. The intent of this FOA is to recruit undergraduate students as participants and to engage students from engineering and technical domains, but applicants may also propose the inclusion of medical students, graduate students and/or dual-degree students (e.g., M.D./Ph.D.; Pharm.D./Ph.D.) prior to their qualifying exams and selection of Ph.D. mentor.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/22/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 22, 2020