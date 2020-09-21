Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites cooperative agreement applications under U24 mechanism for a Data Coordination Center to participate and coordinate in a dietary biomarker development study. A companion FOA (RFA DK-20-005), Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure (U2C Clinical Trial Required) invites multidisciplinary teams to discover, develop and validate dietary biomarkers of intake of wide range of food groups and food types and evaluate the performance of these markers and compare them with dietary assessment methodologies and other benchmark predictive markers.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-20-007
None
Key Dates
9/21/2020
September 21, 2020
October 21, 2020 All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.