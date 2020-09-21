Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites cooperative agreement applications under U24 mechanism for a Data Coordination Center to participate and coordinate in a dietary biomarker development study. A companion FOA (RFA DK-20-005), Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure (U2C Clinical Trial Required) invites multidisciplinary teams to discover, develop and validate dietary biomarkers of intake of wide range of food groups and food types and evaluate the performance of these markers and compare them with dietary assessment methodologies and other benchmark predictive markers.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/21/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 21, 2020