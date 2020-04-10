George M. O'Brien Urology Cooperative Research Centers Program (U54 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks applications for the George M. OBrien Urology Cooperative Research Centers Program (U54). This program will foster multi- and interdisciplinary collaboration between basic, translational, and clinical researchers with diverse expertise to address questions of underlying etiology and biological and clinical features of benign genitourinary conditions within the NIDDKs mission. In addition, the program will serve as a national resource for the larger urologic research community and provide opportunities for educational enrichment and engagement of investigators in pilot projects that target innovative science and researchers new to urology. All efforts will address the overall goal of improving prevention and clinical management of benign genitourinary disorders through research excellence, enhanced sharing of resources and access to core services, and establishment of a robust research community trained to address the Nations biomedical, behavioral, and clinical research needs for benign genitourinary conditions.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/4/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 4, 2020

Application Due Date: November 4, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.