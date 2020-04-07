Coordinating Unit to Support the Kidney, Urology and Hematology (KUH) Innovative Science Accelerator Program (ISAC-CU) (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to establish a Coordinating Unit to support the Kidney, Urology and Hematology (KUH) Innovative Science Accelerator (ISAC-CU) Program. The ISAC-CU will administer a collaborative funding program intended to seed high-impact science of interest to the KUH research community.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/4/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: