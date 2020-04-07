Coordinating Unit to Support the Kidney, Urology and Hematology (KUH) Innovative Science Accelerator Program (ISAC-CU) (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to establish a Coordinating Unit to support the Kidney, Urology and Hematology (KUH) Innovative Science Accelerator (ISAC-CU) Program. The ISAC-CU will administer a collaborative funding program intended to seed high-impact science of interest to the KUH research community.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-20-010
None
Key Dates
7/4/2020
August 4, 2020 All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.