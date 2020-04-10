Caring for OutPatiEnts after Acute Kidney Injury (COPE-AKI) Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is associated with high morbidity, including increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), cardiovascular disease, and mortality. Severity, duration, and frequency of episodes of AKI as well as age, pre-existing CKD, and other comorbidities are associated with greater risks of CKD progression and death.

There is limited evidence to inform recommendations for processes of care or therapeutic interventions targeting progression of kidney disease and the associated morbidity and mortality in AKI survivors. This is a missed opportunity to prevent chronic disease and premature death.

The Caring for OutPatiEnts after Acute Kidney Injury (COPE-AKI) consortium composed of 3 to 4 Clinical Centers (CCs) and a Scientific and Data Research Center (SDRC) will develop and test interventions that aim to reduce morbidity compared with usual care in AKI survivors.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/4/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 4, 2020