GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP) - Atlas Projects (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) requests applications for GUDMAP Atlas Projects to generate data for the GUDMAP database. The scope of Atlas Projects is limited to molecular and anatomical development of human and mouse (1) lower urinary tract, including ureters, bladder, urethra, prostate, and external male genitalia; and (2) kidney and lower urinary tract vasculature, nerves, and lymphatics.

The GUDMAP Atlas Projects will be part of the GUDMAP consortium which was established to generate a molecular anatomy atlas of the developing mouse and human kidney and lower urinary tract. The GUDMAP consortium is expected to be a continuing resource for the research community and its long-term objective is to establish a comprehensive understanding of kidney and lower urinary tract development and maturation to inform the study of tissue maturation and aging, organ dysgenesis and disease, and ultimately organ repair and regeneration.

A separate FOA seeks applications for the Data Hub (RFA-DK-20-014).

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/18/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 18, 2021

Application Due Date: February 18, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.