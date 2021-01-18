Reconfiguration of GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP) /(Re)Building A Kidney (RBK) Data Hub (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement invites applications for a consolidated Data Hub for the GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP) and the (Re)Building a Kidney (RBK) consortium.

The GUDMAP/RBK Data Hub will have both scientific and administrative responsibilities, including the operation of a searchable web-based data repository. The Data Hub will implement FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) principles and have appropriate domain expertise, such as in bioinformatics, website and software development, biocuration and ontology development (including specific expertise in appropriate organ anatomy and physiology), and workshop planning and administration. The Data Hub will also oversee an Opportunity Pool Program to promote collaboration in the formation of new partnerships and to actively enhance the database capabilities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/18/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 18, 2021

Application Due Date: February 18, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.