Patient-oriented Research to Mitigate Health Disparities and Lessen the Burden of Chronic Diseases Within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement invites applications to conduct patient-oriented clinical research studies designed to develop strategies to mitigate health disparities in people with one or more chronic diseases or conditions within the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Populations of interest include those disproportionately burdened with multiple chronic conditions and/or disparities in social, behavioral and/or biological risk factors. Only studies that involve interaction with human participants will be considered appropriate for this FOA.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/22/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 22, 2020