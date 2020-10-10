Continuation of the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) for Type 1 Diabetes (HPAP-T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites a cooperative agreement application to continue the mission of the existing Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP). This FOA will support one team of investigators with combined expertise in human pancreas physiology and pathophysiology; collection, processing and multimodal analysis of human pancreatic tissues; and biological database building, curation and management, that will be tasked to: 1) identify, collect and intensively characterize primary pancreatic tissues from patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) or at risk of developing the disease, as well as age-matched controls; and 2) analyze, organize and share the data resulting from the study of these tissues through the existing PANC DB open-access resource database. HPAP is a component of the Human Islet Research Network or HIRN. HIRN was created in 2014 to support innovative and collaborative translational research to understand how human beta cells are lost in T1D, and to find innovative strategies to protect and replace functional human beta cell mass.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-016

Related Notice for this Announcement: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

