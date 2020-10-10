Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) Research Consortium - Scientific Data Coordinating Center (SDCC) (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for a Scientific Data Coordinating Center (SDCC) to support and provide scientific guidance as part of the new consortium to study Chronic Kidney Disease of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE). The SDCC will guide the consortium as it develops protocols for epidemiologic studies. It will provide data management and analysis, as well as overall project management for the consortium.

This collaborative research consortium will bring together a broad range of expertise and enable discovery science to understand the cause or causes of CKDu and disease progression. The consortium will also work to identify potential therapeutic targets and public health interventions. The consortium will consist of a Scientific Data Coordinating Center, Field Sites, a Renal Analytic Core and the NIEHS Human Health Exposure Analysis Resource (HHEAR). The consortium will work together to develop common protocols for evaluation of participants who are currently affected with early manifestations of CKDu and control participants, to define common strategies for biological sampling and environmental assessment, and to determine analytic strategies to best use the samples collected by the consortium.

This FOA will not support intervention trials to prevent or treat CKDu. This FOA is intended to support only human studies and applications that include animal or model systems are not responsive.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/10/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 10, 2020

Application Due Date: November 10, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.