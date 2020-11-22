NIDDK Research Education Program Utilizing Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) - Generated Resources (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The overarching goal of this R25 program is to support educational activities that complement and/or enhance the training of a workforce to meet the nations biomedical, behavioral and clinical research needs.

To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this FOA will support creative educational activities with a primary focus on:

Research Experiences

Courses for Skills Development

This FOA solicits applications to establish research programs for qualified graduate students, post-doctoral trainees, medial residents, engineers, and clinical fellows to engage in neuroscience research experiences relevant to the mission of NIDDK and its partnership with the Common Fund program, Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC). The intent is to leverage this partnership to provide resources for short-term research training experiences that would necessarily use SPARC-generated resources (datasets/maps/models) as the foundation for the research experience in conjunction with didactic training that may be combined with hands-on computational or wet lab projects. The goal is that the research experiences will be impactful and ideally develop new skills and produce new knowledge that could sustain future NIDDK-funded research careers

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/22/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 22, 2020, October 9, 2021, and October 9, 2022.

Application Due Date: December 22, 2020, November 9, 2021, and November 9, 2022.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.