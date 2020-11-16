Mechanistic Studies of the Interaction between SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and Diseases and Organ Systems of Interest to NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support basic and clinical mechanistic research on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) susceptibility, routes of infection, course of disease, morbidity and mortality in people with pre-existing diseases, or adverse acute or chronic outcomes in organs, tissues, and biological systems of specific interest to NIDDK. These include diabetes and other metabolic diseases, obesity, and endocrine, digestive, liver, pancreas, kidney, urological, and hematologic tissues and diseases.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-20-021
Maren R. Laughlin, Ph.D.; David Saslowsky, Ph.D.; Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D.; Ivonne Schulman, M.D.; Afshin Parsa, M.D.
Key Dates
11/16/2020
December 16, 2020 All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.