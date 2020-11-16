Mechanistic Studies of the Interaction between SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and Diseases and Organ Systems of Interest to NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support basic and clinical mechanistic research on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) susceptibility, routes of infection, course of disease, morbidity and mortality in people with pre-existing diseases, or adverse acute or chronic outcomes in organs, tissues, and biological systems of specific interest to NIDDK. These include diabetes and other metabolic diseases, obesity, and endocrine, digestive, liver, pancreas, kidney, urological, and hematologic tissues and diseases.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/16/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 16, 2020