Toward ElucidAting MechanismS of HIV Pathogenesis within the Mission of the NIDDK (Pathogenesis TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support multidisciplinary research teams with complementary expertise in HIV and pathobiology, pathophysiology, and/or metabolism in organs, tissues, and/or biological systems of specific interest to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). These teams will comprehensively interrogate fundamental mechanisms underlying HIV-associated comorbidities, coinfections, and complications relevant to the mission of the NIDDK and advance progress toward alleviating them.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/3/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2021 and October 17, 2021