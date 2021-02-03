Toward ElucidAting MechanismS Contributing to HIV Reservoirs in NIDDK-relevant Tissues (Cure TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support multidisciplinary research teams with complementary expertise in HIV and physiology, pathophysiology, pathobiology, and/or metabolism in organs, tissues, and/or biological systems of specific interest to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). These teams will provide comprehensive mechanistic analyses of the processes leading to the establishment and persistence of latent HIV reservoirs in anatomical sites relevant to the mission of the NIDDK, with the purpose of advancing progress toward developing a cure.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/3/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2021 and October 17, 2021