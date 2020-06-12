NIDDK Catalyst Award (DP1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIDDK Catalyst Award is designed to complement NIDDK's traditional, investigator-initiated grant programs by supporting individual scientists who propose pioneering and transformational studies in topic areas of interest to NIDDK's Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, and to NIDDK's Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. Applications should be focused on major scientific challenges, and have the potential to produce an unusually high impact on diseases and conditions that are central to the mission of these two divisions within NIDDK. To be considered responsive to this initiative, the proposed research should reflect new and novel scientific directions that are distinct from concepts and approaches being pursued in the investigators research program or elsewhere.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/6/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: December 06, 2020

Application Due Date: January 06, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

