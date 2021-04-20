Diabetes Research Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for Diabetes Research Centers that are designed to support and enhance the national research effort in diabetes, its complications, and related endocrine and metabolic diseases. Diabetes Research Centers support two primary research-related activities: Research Core services and a Pilot and Feasibility (P and F) program. All activities pursued by Diabetes Research Centers are designed to enhance the efficiency, productivity, effectiveness, and multidisciplinary nature of research in Diabetes Research Center topic areas. The NIDDK Diabetes Research Centers program in 2020 consists of 16 Centers each located at outstanding research institutions with documented programs of excellence in diabetes-related research. General information about the NIDDK Diabetes Research Centers program may be found at www.diabetescenters.org ,

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-025

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: P30 - Center Core Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/20/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 20, 2021

Application Due Date: May 20, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on this date. Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.