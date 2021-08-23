Kidney Precision Medicine Project Recruitment Sites (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) requests applications for the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) - Recruitment Sites (RS) to enroll participants with either acute kidney injury (AKI) and/or chronic kidney disease (CKD) into a longitudinal cohort study and perform protocol-based research kidney biopsies. The RS will collaborate with the Tissue Interrogation Sites (TIS), Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center (KTACC), and Central Hub (CH) to obtain and evaluate kidney biopsies from participants, create a Kidney Tissue Atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, interstitial components, pathways, and targets for novel therapies.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-026

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Paul L. Kimmel, MD; Afshin Parsa, MD; Cindy N. Roy, PhD; Lan Tian, PhD; Ryan Morris, PhD; Diana Ly Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/23/2021