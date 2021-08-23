Kidney Precision Medicine Project Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) requests applications for the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) - Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center (KTACC). The KTACC will collaborate with the KPMP Recruitment Sites (RS), Tissue Interrogation Sites (TIS), and Central Hub (CH) to obtain and evaluate kidney biopsies from participants with acute kidney injury (AKI) or chronic kidney disease (CKD), create a Kidney Tissue Atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, interstitial components, pathways, and targets for novel therapies. The specific responsibilities of the KTACC will be to clean, harmonize, store, and curate all de-identified KPMP data and (1) use state-of-the-art computational approaches to carry out integrative analyses, and (2) build an interactive Kidney Tissue Atlas with FAIR principles (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable) to promote data retrieval, exploration, discovery, and analysis by the community.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-027

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Eric Brunskill, PhD; Chris Ketchum, PhD; Cindy N. Roy, PhD; Lan Tian, PhD; Ryan Morris, PhD; Diana Ly Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/23/2021