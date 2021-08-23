Kidney Precision Medicine Project Tissue Interrogation Sites (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) requests applications for the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) - Tissue Interrogation Sites (TIS) to analyze human kidney tissue. The TIS will collaborate with the Recruitment Sites (RS), Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center (KTACC) and Central Hub (CH) to obtain and evaluate kidney biopsies from participants with acute kidney injury (AKI) or chronic kidney disease (CKD), create a Kidney Tissue Atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, interstitial components, pathways, and targets for novel therapies.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-028

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Daniel Gossett, PhD; Chris Ketchum, PhD; Cindy N. Roy, PhD; Lan Tian, PhD; Ryan Morris, PhD; Diana Ly Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/23/2021