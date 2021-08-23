Kidney Precision Medicine Project Central Hub (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) requests applications for the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) - Central Hub (CH) to support the KPMP cohort, collect and de-identify all existing and new clinical data and samples, and provide scientific, infrastructure, quality control, project management, and administrative support. The CH will collaborate with the Recruitment Sites (RS), Tissue Interrogation Sites (TIS), and Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center (KTACC) to obtain and evaluate kidney biopsies from participants with acute kidney injury (AKI) or chronic kidney disease (CKD), create a Kidney Tissue Atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, interstitial components, pathways, and targets for novel therapies.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-20-029

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Tracy Rankin, PhD, MPH; Ivonne H. Schulman, MD; Cindy N. Roy, PhD; Lan Tian, PhD; Ryan Morris, PhD; Diana Ly Activity: U24 - Resource - Related Research Projects- Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/23/2021