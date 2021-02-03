Understanding the Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Gastroparesis in Adults and Children (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Since its establishment in 2006, the Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium (GpCRC), a multi-center coalition created and funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), has made major advances to our understanding of the pathophysiology of gastroparesis (Gp) and develop an effective treatment for patients with symptomatic gastroparesis.

Through the establishment of the largest gastroparesis tissue repository, combined with detailed phenotypic data, the GpCRC is ideally suited to accelerate insights into the underlying cellular and molecular pathophysiology of the gastroparesis with the ultimate goal of developing therapeutic target(s).

This RFA invites investigators from several disciplines, including basic and translational research in areas of neurosciences, immunology, microbiology and physiology, to contribute new insights into the cellular and molecular mechanisms of gastroparesis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/3/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2021

Application Due Date: March 3, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.