Pilot and Feasibility Studies to Facilitate the Use of Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support to Improve Diabetes Care (R34 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to test an innovative and pragmatic approach to address barriers to and facilitate greater use of diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) by people living with diabetes mellitus. Research applications should engage key stakeholders in cultivating a practical and sustainable strategy with the potential for dissemination. The pilot trial of the proposed strategy should be designed to generate preliminary data in support of a future, full-scale trial to study broader dissemination and implementation to expand the use of DSMES.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/22/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2021; May 22, 2022; and May 22, 2023

Application Due Date: June 22, 2021; June 22, 2022; June 22, 2023.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.