Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology (P20 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to seek applications for Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology (P20). A major goal of this program is to build interdisciplinary research teams. The program seeks innovative, high-riskhigh-reward Research Projects that utilize integrative approaches to address questions relevant to benign genitourinary diseases or disorders bringing together investigators with complementary expertise. Studies involving human subjects or tissues and small, innovative, pilot and feasibility clinical studies are encouraged. The following expertise must be included in the proposed Research Project: 1) researchers new to the investigation of benign genitourinary diseases or disorders and 2) clinical urology expertise. Additional expertise may also be included, as needed. In addition to the scientific Research Project, each Exploratory Center must include an Administrative Core with an Educational Enrichment Program. As part of the NIDDK's efforts to expand and enhance benign urology research and the base of urologic researchers, the Exploratory Centers Program will work in partnership with the George M. O'Brien Urology Cooperative Research Centers Program (U54) and the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe and UroEpi) Career Development Programs.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/18/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 1, 2020

Application Due Date: March 18, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.