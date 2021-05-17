Program to Advance the Career Development of Scientists from Diverse Backgrounds Conducting Nutrition, Obesity, Diabetes, and Related Research (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

Research shows that diverse teams working together and capitalizing on innovative ideas and distinct perspectives outperform homogeneous teams. Efforts to diversify the research workforce have taken many forms across the career spectrum, but scientists from groups who are nationally underrepresented in biomedical and behavioral research remain less successful in securing independent research funding from NIH. Therefore, additional concerted, integrated approaches to advance the career development of scientists from underrepresented groups will be essential to achieve meaningful increases in diversity within the research workforce. The goal of this program is to establish a consortium of programs providing professional development, mentoring, networking, pilot and feasibility funds, and other opportunities designed to advance the career development of post-doctoral fellows and early career faculty scholars from backgrounds nationally underrepresented in biomedical and behavioral research who intend to focus on research in nutrition, obesity, diabetes, and related conditions. The program will be administered through research institutions with substantial existing NIH funding for research within the research mission of NIDDK.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/17/2021