Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study (DPPOS) Biostatistics Research Center (BRC) (Collaborative U01 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this Limited Competition Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to continue follow-up of the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study (DPPOS) cohort through a collaborative cooperative agreement. The Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) was a multi-center controlled clinical trial examining the efficacy of treatments to prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes in a population at high risk. The DPP demonstrated that either weight loss through lifestyle change or the drug metformin could reduce the development of type 2 diabetes by 58% and 31%, respectively, compared with placebo. Following the end of DPP, the DPP cohort was enrolled in the DPPOS to determine the long-term effects of the DPP interventions on further diabetes development and microvascular complications. The current funding period is focused on examining the effectiveness of early metformin treatment on the development of cancer and cardiovascular disease. The DPPOS study population has aged, and there is an opportunity to study the heterogeneity in chronic disease development and progression in this well-characterized, diverse study population. The primary purpose of this FOA is to support the DPPOS BRC to maintain follow-up the DPPOS cohort to continue to explore contributors to the development of multiple chronic conditions, including, but not limited to, cognitive impairment, cancer, and diabetes vascular complications, and to evaluate whether the DPP interventions have any preventive effect on the development of these chronic conditions. RFA-DK-20-501 will support continuation of the DPPOS Clinical Centers.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/22/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 22, 2020

Application Due Date: April 22, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.